Sophie's Safecracking Simulator update for 26 October 2021

Version 1.22 Update

This is a relatively small update but brings some quality-of-life improvements and a few fixes.

The main changes you'll see are that lock settings are explained when highlighted in the menu, and now you can move between working on a lock and tutorials without losing your progress on the lock.

Here's the full changelog: 


* The 'Change Lock' menu now has explanations for each lock setting when highlighted  
* When inputting a seed, the seed's settings are displayed so long as the seed is valid  
* Added an introduction page to the tutorial to better prepare people following it for the first time  
* Added "Left" and "Right" annotations to the tutorial

Changes:  

* The current lock is saved when entering the tutorial menu, and reloaded when exiting it, so you can reexamine tutorials without losing your progress on a lock  
* Annotation toggling text in tutorials is now bolded to stand out more  
* Tutorial text can now be scrolled by pressing up/down on a keyboard or gamepad  
* The sticky note with the combination will now appear on the left side for tutorial locks so it isn't obscured by the tutorial text  
* Gamepad rumble no longer happens when the dial is being turned by keyboard or mouse

Fixes:  

* Fixed issue preventing correct rumble settings being loaded - this also meant defaults were never saved correctly in previous versions  
* Gyroscope readout display is no longer broken for some system regional/language settings  
* Corrected a typo in tutorial 8. Contact Points and the Contact Area  
* Fixed controls not being rebindable on Linux

That's all for now, hope you're having a cracking day! <3

