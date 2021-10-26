Version 1.22 Update

This is a relatively small update but brings some quality-of-life improvements and a few fixes.
The main changes you'll see are that lock settings are explained when highlighted in the menu, and now you can move between working on a lock and tutorials without losing your progress on the lock.
Here's the full changelog:
* The 'Change Lock' menu now has explanations for each lock setting when highlighted
* When inputting a seed, the seed's settings are displayed so long as the seed is valid
* Added an introduction page to the tutorial to better prepare people following it for the first time
* Added "Left" and "Right" annotations to the tutorial
Changes:
* The current lock is saved when entering the tutorial menu, and reloaded when exiting it, so you can reexamine tutorials without losing your progress on a lock
* Annotation toggling text in tutorials is now bolded to stand out more
* Tutorial text can now be scrolled by pressing up/down on a keyboard or gamepad
* The sticky note with the combination will now appear on the left side for tutorial locks so it isn't obscured by the tutorial text
* Gamepad rumble no longer happens when the dial is being turned by keyboard or mouse
Fixes:
* Fixed issue preventing correct rumble settings being loaded - this also meant defaults were never saved correctly in previous versions
* Gyroscope readout display is no longer broken for some system regional/language settings
* Corrected a typo in tutorial 8. Contact Points and the Contact Area
* Fixed controls not being rebindable on Linux
That's all for now, hope you're having a cracking day! <3
Changed files in this update