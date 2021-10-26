New Halloween Update!

YouTube

Complete a new time-limited Halloween survival mission! Available until November 2nd 2021, players must defend their castle from increasingly difficult waves of mythical AI invasion. After this date the mission will disappear... However both the Jiangshi and Terracotta Warriors will remain available as selectable AI Invasions in Free Build mode, making them permanent additions to the base game.

Stronghold: Warlords v1.8 Update - 26 October 2021

Build Number: v1.8.23206.D

Update Size: 422.6 MB

Updates

Added new Halloween mission ‘The Dark Mist’

Halloween mission is playable from 26 October through 2 November

Added 2 new Freebuild invasions

‘Terracotta Army’ - Made up of new special unit (Terracotta Warriors)

‘Ghosts’ - Made up of new special unit (Jiangshi)

General Fixes

Optimised stalls created by path distances being calculated through long maze like structures

Optimised AI troop tile-based pathfinding from main thread to pathfinding thread

Fixed AI clan attacks becoming interrupted when encountering barricades

Fixed a bug where players could receive infinite food if food is delivered via stashes or events with no granary placed

Fixed an issue with the way buildings would stamp their height layers when on raised terrain.

Fixed a crash that could sometimes occur when farms are destroyed

Happy Halloween and Happy Jiangshi Hunting!