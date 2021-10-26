Publisher/Halloween Sale

Share · View all patches · Build 7602219 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello

Recently we have had new premieres, updates and announcements. To celebrate those events we have started the Publisher Sale that will be happening until 1st November 2021

Farming Life has been released. Build your own farm in a relaxing low-poly farming tycoon game.

Castle Flipper Major Update "Royal Tenants" - a free DLC sized patch just appeared!

Sapper: Defuse the Bomb Simulator Full Release is coming. New missions, bomb defusing remake and more! More news in Devlog this Friday[/b]

Gunslingers & Zombies Full Release is coming 28.10.2021! Only one week left!

Check out upcoming soon games:

Full Release:

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gamingfactory/chains-of-fury

Free Prologue:

Upcoming Co-op game

And many other indie games:

We are making our games together with the community! Join us on Discord

