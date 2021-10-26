Publisher/Halloween Sale

Hello
Recently we have had new premieres, updates and announcements. To celebrate those events we have started the Publisher Sale that will be happening until 1st November 2021
Farming Life has been released. Build your own farm in a relaxing low-poly farming tycoon game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1031270/Farming_Life/
Castle Flipper Major Update "Royal Tenants" - a free DLC sized patch just appeared!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/944250/Castle_Flipper/
Sapper: Defuse the Bomb Simulator Full Release is coming. New missions, bomb defusing remake and more! More news in Devlog this Friday[/b]
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083070/Sapper__Defuse_The_Bomb_Simulator/
Gunslingers & Zombies Full Release is coming 28.10.2021! Only one week left!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1059740/Gunslingers__Zombies/
Check out upcoming soon games:
Full Release:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1031120/Bakery_Simulator/
Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gamingfactory/chains-of-fury
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1121320/Chains_of_Fury/
Free Prologue:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1781160/Electrician_Simulator__First_Shock/
Upcoming Co-op game
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1563870/Lesson_Learned/
And many other indie games:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/881040/Bug_Academy
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1117330/Bouncy_Bob_Episode_2
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1086990/Commander_85/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1182280/Foodtruck_Arena
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1067760/Gallic_Wars_Battle_Simulator/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/979810/Grave_Keeper/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/983670/Pangeon/
We are making our games together with the community! Join us on Discord
https://discord.gg/kYpZmkBAgc
