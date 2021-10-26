1.0.6 - Halloween Contents, Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 7601942 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hoochoo Game Studios brings you 1.0.6 release notes.

In this update, we've added some Halloween decorations and also focused on bug fixes and gameplay improvements.

In future updates, we promise to improve the English translation of the game and also to add more supported languages.

Release Notes

New Features

✨ Happy Halloween! Decorations have been placed all over Ajik City. You can also select "Dracula" for Hue's appearance.

✨ Missed the dialogue? No worries now! We've added a log you can browse to check back what the customer was saying.

✨ You can now collect all the game endings! In the past, only major game endings, excluding minor endings and game overs, were collectible.

Improvements

🎨 Improved some parts of the tutorial for a more detailed explanation.

🎨 To prevent players from getting stuck by spending too much money on their first day before the tutorial, players will be given their start money once they enter the store on day 1.

🎨 Fixed some wrong item properties.

🎨 Added a new path for players concerning the blackmailer, who may this time be "not so certain".

🎨 Some street-view graphic layer orders have been fixed.

🐛 Fixed the invisible calendar button being able to be clicked in the street view.

🐛 Fixed the calendar not showing the overlay properly.

Known Issues

❗ We're working on an English translation overhaul. Please stay tuned!

❗ We're working on cases where the mouse disappears during the game. This may have been fixed by this update, but we're keeping our eyes on this issue.

❗ We're working on cases where players can get stuck in the flower shop in the challenge mode. This may have been fixed by this update, but we're keeping our eyes on this issue.

⚠️ Checking on graphic glitches in the street view

⚠️ Trying to fix cases where the player can fall of the elevator

⚠️ Working on a case where the bonus extra slot for the auction is not being applied correctly.

⚠️ Some UI elements in the tutorial are not fully translated.