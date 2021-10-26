Sands of Aura - Patch Notes 0.01.04 Localization Update

Greetings Knights-To-Be,

One of our major goals is to put Sands of Aura in front of as many people as possible. Some of the steps we are taking is ensuring we are optimizing performance so that Sands of Aura can be played on as many systems as possible. And while we are working on that, we also want to make sure players from different parts of the world can experience the game in their native language.

We are happy to announce that you may now experience Sands of Aura in 10 different languages! English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese.

Please bear in mind that this is an Early Access product and that you may encounter bugs. If you do, please take the time to Join our Discord to report these issues. We are actively engaging with our community to fix these issues, and your reports will help bring these bugs to our attention. Your feedback, reports and reviews are very important to us.

0.01.04 - Localization Patch Notes

Localization

Experience Sands of Aura in 10 different languages

Gameplay

Players can now choose their starter weapon from the character creation screen

Quest

Fixed issue where you were previously unable to give Navae the Book of Scripture if you had more than 1 in your inventory

Fixed issue where the player would occasionally lock the player in a black screen upon completing certain quests or events

Master Cast: Spawn Ally is now properly rewarded after completing “The Armistice”

Master Cast: Hallowed Ground is now properly rewarded after completing “Engulfed in Sin”

Master Cast: Berserker is now properly rewarded after completing “Emerald Flame, Ember Heart”

Blade Dancer’s Bourbon is now properly rewarded for saving the dying cultist

Fixed issue where Lawrence would not give the correct response when inside his home at Starspire

Islands & Environments

Moved Fire Spellblade Gem in The Ruins of Hurwell to a more appropriate location

Lighting adjustments in Tupi’s Grotto

Collision adjustments on multiple Islands

Fixed issue where Ubaani’s Loot Chest was not properly saving its state

Certain walls in The Ruins of Hurwell will no longer ‘jiggle’ due

Audio

Noxious Vault now plays the correct background music

Noxious Vault has also been given an audio treatment of additional SFX or volume adjustments

Adjusted the volume of the Feral Ferrums

Adjusted the volume of some user interface elements

Various SFX that were playing multiple instances of itself have been addressed

User Interface

Fixed grammar/spelling mistakes

Fixed issue where certain enemies’ health bar will persist even after death

Fixed issue causing a crash when trying to upgrade weapons while your inventory is full

Once again, thank you for providing us with your invaluable feedback and reviews. They have been a tremendous boon to us over the past few days since launch.

We will continuously push out as many updates and patches as quickly as possible to ensure that you have an enjoyable experience in Sands of Aura.

Thank you for playing,

-Chashu Entertainment