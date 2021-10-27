Trick or treat? - Update Notes 2.0.8

Share · View all patches · Build 7601836 · Last edited 27 October 2021 – 15:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Dear Scavengers!

It’s hard to believe that we celebrate another Halloween together. Time flies so fast!

This year we're not only celebrating our favorite spooky holiday, but we're also picking up the fight against AI on new fronts! On October 29, Danger Scavenger will also become available on Xbox One and PlayStation4 !

Now, let’s dive into the details!

🎃 Trick or Treat!

First of all, take a look at patch notes for this update:

🎃 Added Halloween decorations and particles (they will be there till November 7th!)

✨ Optimizations:

optimized enemies: their spawning, attacks, AI decision making

optimized explosions and area effects

further optimized destruction of the environmental objects

🐞 Bug fixes:

quickly restarting the game a couple of times would cause a massive frame drop

when too many projectiles were on the screen, it would sometimes cause the controller to de-sync and auto walk in some random direction.

🔫 A new battleground awaits!

We are excited to announce that the 29th of October is the day the Scavengers will be able to defend humanity on another platform! Get ready owners of Xbox One and PlayStation4! No one is safe when AI crawls around… 🤖

YouTube

Any streamers or YouTubers among Scavengers? Contact us!

Thanks for defending the world Scavengers! Thanks for playing Danger Scavenger!

Grab a bunch of links for you to visit and follow:

be a rebel! ✊

Star Drifters team⭐🚀