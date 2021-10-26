 Skip to content

SCP: Containment Breach Multiplayer update for 26 October 2021

v1.1.1 - Major patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello gamers,

The release was rough. We never expected so many people join in our game, so we weren't prepared for that ammount of players.

Since the game itself is running old engine, called Blitz3d, we saw some new bugs which never showed themselves with the player count we tested. We tried our best to find every bug we can, if there will be any bugs, we suggest you join the discord server for further support.

We heard your response loud and clear so we made this patch which will fix many problems and bugs, the full changelog is below.

Much love,

Fusion Creators Studio

v1.1.1

  • Fixed doors.
  • Fixed items.
  • Fixed map generation.
  • Fixed Steam lobby connection.
  • Increased items limit(from 500 to 800).
  • Fixed room rendering.
  • Fixed culling system.

