THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid update for 26 October 2021

HALLOWEEN-THEMED Week

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Halloween is coming!

This week THE ORIGIN: Blind Maid will change its appearance to show the characters, enemies and the environment with a Halloween theme, as well as an easter egg available in the chapters. Let's see who discovers it.

