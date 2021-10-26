Defend the Rook - Out Now!

Hi everyone,
We are super excited to launch Defend the Rook after months and months of hard work! 🎉
Thank you for playing our demo and for your precious feedback throughout the development!
We hope you will have fun!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1531250/Defend_the_Rook/
And if you enjoy our game and wish to support us, you can grab this Supporter Pack which contains great digital goodies:
- Heroes card frames
- Music loops
- Concept art
- Rooms and Queen wallpapers
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783640/Defend_the_Rook__Supporter_Pack/
Thank you again for your support! 💜
One Up Plus Entertainment & Goblinz Publishing
