Defend the Rook update for 26 October 2021

Defend the Rook - Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 7601612 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

We are super excited to launch Defend the Rook after months and months of hard work! 🎉

Thank you for playing our demo and for your precious feedback throughout the development!

We hope you will have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1531250/Defend_the_Rook/

And if you enjoy our game and wish to support us, you can grab this Supporter Pack which contains great digital goodies:

  • Heroes card frames
  • Music loops
  • Concept art
  • Rooms and Queen wallpapers

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1783640/Defend_the_Rook__Supporter_Pack/

Thank you again for your support! 💜

One Up Plus Entertainment & Goblinz Publishing

