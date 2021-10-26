Snatch Media Toolbox Playtest

Hi Guys,

Big Thanks for applying to test Snatch on your systems. First the good news, many people have requested functions to be added to Snatch to make it more user friendly and not so techy. Some of those ideas were great and I have implemented them. Snatch started as an experiment a couple of years ago, to see If I could read and interpret, online radio streams which happen to be in mp3 format. Since then Snatch has many additional functions to help you on your desktop, mp3 player, Screen recorder, timer and more.

Some streams do not provide data so snatch cannot display song details, however the ones that do provide data, are from all over the world.

I will be updating this version very soon so that it includes the Gif Player. I have been working pretty hard to enable Snatch to read m3u files that store tons of radio stations for every conceivable country and genre. Snatch will convert the file to a simple text file. I am also adding a function that allows Snatch to Play m3u8 streams as well as mp3 stream. There is a lot happening with so please bare with me.

Dont forget to leave comments or issues.

All The best

JohnnyHendy (Dev)