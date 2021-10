Hello fellow adventurers!

This patch brings a fix for starting multiplayer sessions with your friends. There was an issue where people with the free version were not able to join sessions correctly at times.

Also there was a bug with the workshop upload that has now been fixed.

I also optimized some of the textures in the game. The whole game is about 2GB smaller. Many files will have to be redownloaded which is why this patch is rather big.