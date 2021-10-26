 Skip to content

They Always Run update for 26 October 2021

Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock, knock!

We've already prepared a new update to They Always Run for you 📝

List of changes:

  • Improved the controls responsiveness (and still working on it);
  • Added control button icons for DualShock controllers (PS4);
  • You can now open the settings in the pause menu;
  • Emphasized knocking down the block of the guys with shields;
  • Fixed the timings of some dialogs;
  • You can't jump over the ship on Charade anymore;
  • Fixed Chinese characters where they were displayed incorrectly;
  • Drew missing underlays under the enlarged stimpacks;
  • Anvil door opens again;
  • Fixed a rare bug with the third hand in level 2;
  • Other minor fixes.

You can check the current version of the game in the right bottom corner of the main menu.

If you have any questions or issues with the game - you are welcome on our server in Discord.

