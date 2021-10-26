Scheduled Server Maintenance: 10.26.2021

Share · View all patches · Build 7601057 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 09:59:09 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our Scheduled Server Maintenance on October 26, 2021.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

10/26 22:00 – 10/27 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

[System]

New ‘Title’ System Update Battle Pass Autumn Part 2 Update

[Update]

Ranked Mode Autumn Season Ranked Mode Challenge Event 3on3 Ball Ticket Event ☆□○ Event

[Reward]

JFL Outfit Collect Master

Users who collected all parts of JFL Green Foxes and JFL Pink Panthers sets during the event period (10/6 ~ 10/26 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with a special nametag.

Halloween Candy Collect Master

Users who collected Chilling Skull Candy Hair and Creepy Eye Candy Hair during the event period (10/13 ~ 10/26 23:59 PDT) will be rewarded with items.

Victory Rush Event

Users will be rewarded with items, depending on the number of victories in 3vs3 matches during the event period (10/20 ~ 10/26 23:59 PDT).

Skill Training Rush Week

Users will be rewarded with items, depending on the number of skill training proceeded during the event period (10/20 ~ 10/26 23:59 PDT)

[Change]

Changes in Daily Quest Reward

Current Rewards:

After the Update:

☆□○ Ticket will be added as a reward during the ☆□○ Event period.

*We have noticed that there is a UI issue with the reward for completing ‘3vs3 or Ranked Mode Match 8 times’ in our test for the next update.

The reward will seem to be ‘Halloween Shopping Bag Ticket x1’, but actually you will get TWO Halloween Shopping Bag Tickets.

Sorry for the inconvenience.

============================================

Please be advised that won't be able to access the game during the maintenance

Thank you for your patience and understanding