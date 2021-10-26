Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 7600876 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 09:26:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello Swing Squad!

Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.1.5

Matchmaking

The issue where it was impossible to proceed with "Waiting for another player" when entering a room after successful matchmaking has been fixed.

Shop

The issue where the remaining purchasable period in the Halloween Shop was set as a trial period has been fixed.

Halloween items can be purchased until November 14, 2021, at 23:59 UTC.

UI

Fixed the issue where the UI was following your character in the match results after going back quickly to the lobby.

Fixed the name and flavor text of some items that were displayed incorrectly.

Free Play

The ball generator can now be used in Free Play.

In Free Play, press the following button to place and remove the ball generator.

Keyboard: F1

Xbox Controller: X

DualShock Controller: □

However, you cannot use the Ball Generator while "Check Out Moves" is active.

Tutorial

In the basic tutorial, some sequences have been changed due to an awkward character position in some situations.

*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!

Please update the game before playing.

Thank you