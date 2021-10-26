Early Access Patch Note ver.0.4.1.5

Hello Swing Squad!
Here is the patch note for Swing Dunk ver.0.4.1.5
Matchmaking
- The issue where it was impossible to proceed with "Waiting for another player" when entering a room after successful matchmaking has been fixed.
Shop
- The issue where the remaining purchasable period in the Halloween Shop was set as a trial period has been fixed.
Halloween items can be purchased until November 14, 2021, at 23:59 UTC.
UI
- Fixed the issue where the UI was following your character in the match results after going back quickly to the lobby.
- Fixed the name and flavor text of some items that were displayed incorrectly.
Free Play
- The ball generator can now be used in Free Play.
In Free Play, press the following button to place and remove the ball generator.
Keyboard: F1
Xbox Controller: X
DualShock Controller: □
However, you cannot use the Ball Generator while "Check Out Moves" is active.
Tutorial
- In the basic tutorial, some sequences have been changed due to an awkward character position in some situations.
*Your reviews are much appreciated as they will contribute to increasing the player pool!
Please update the game before playing.
Thank you
Changed files in this update