October 28, 2021 Update!

Today, the game is updated with the following details.

・Improved the game stability

Fixed the bug where it was crashing the game which this bug was mentioned since the initial launch of the game.

・Steam Cloud is now supported

There were many demands since the launch of the game, now we support Steam Cloud.

・Game title change

The game was HD supported since the release but due to bug fix and supporting the lower spec of the computer, we did not name it as HD version before.

In this update, we have fixed one of the critical game crash hence we decided to change the name to

“El Shaddai ASCENSION OF THE METATRON HD Remaster”

and renewed the title logo.

*There will be no change for the content of the game.

・About the next upcoming update

◇Keyboard input support

Sorry for keeping you wait for long.

We are currently working hard to implement this feature, please wait for a little longer.

Thank you.