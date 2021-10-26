Controller Update Version 1.0.0.9

Optimized and fixed some issues with the controller input system

The settings "Open Inventory Menu," "Open Pause Menu," "UI Select," and "UI Back/Close" will no longer be adjustable to prevent locking the player out of some functions accidentally

Fixed movement and selection that used analog input from being modified from controller mapping

Due to several reworks on the controller input system, this update will reset your previous controller mapping settings to default. This will also resolve an issue that players cannot open the menu or have missing inputs in their mappings.

We have purchased and tested the majority of reported joysticks in coop mode. Oddly enough, controller support works perfectly on a non-steam version of Kitaria Fables, and only the Steam version caused issues with some Bluetooth gamepads.

Steam creates a virtual gamepad for all connected gamepads based on their configuration, so this is the approach we took to solve the issue:

When you connect your Bluetooth gamepad, make sure to wait until it is displayed as a gamepad instead of a keyboard or any other device, then connect. (T3 Terios Bluetooth gamepad, for example) Go to Steam -> Settings -> Controller -> General Controller Settings -> Check the Guide Button Focuses Steam and Generic Gamepad Configuration Support and uncheck the rest. It should be detected as a generic gamepad on the detected controller at controller settings. Click it, then click Define Layout. Wait until the Steam Overlay message "Gamepad Loaded" shows up, then the Bluetooth Gamepad should work. Try to run the game!

List of joysticks we have tested:

Logitech F310 Wired and Wireless

Logitech F710 Wireless

DualShock 4

DualSense

T3 Terios Gamepad

8Bit do

Xbox One

Xbox Series S

Thank you!