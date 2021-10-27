patch notes for v2.0.58 - minor changes for chinese players

Hello fellow employees.

We made a small update focused on our dear chinese players.

We often receive complaints about the game not responsive to keyboard input when the Windows Input Method is set to Chinese.

What happens is that the keyboard inputs are catched by the OS, and the game engine has no idea that an input even occured.

This update is here to detect this very case and warn the player to switch to international Input Method.

Thanks for attending this meeting, you may now get back to your cubicle.