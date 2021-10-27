 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Yuppie Psycho update for 27 October 2021

patch notes for v2.0.58 - minor changes for chinese players

Share · View all patches · Build 7600768 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow employees.

We made a small update focused on our dear chinese players.

We often receive complaints about the game not responsive to keyboard input when the Windows Input Method is set to Chinese.

What happens is that the keyboard inputs are catched by the OS, and the game engine has no idea that an input even occured.

This update is here to detect this very case and warn the player to switch to international Input Method.

Thanks for attending this meeting, you may now get back to your cubicle.

Changed files in this update

Yuppie Psycho Depot Dev Win64 Depot 597762
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Beta Win64 Depot 597763
  • Loading history…
Yuppie Psycho Depot Default Win64 Depot 597769
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.