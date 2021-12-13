Monster Sanctuary Update 1.3 - Counter Attack Update

Dear Monster Keepers,

Today we're launching the third major post-launch update for Monster Sanctuary! We are calling it the "Counter Attack Update". It's releasing today on all platforms - PC and consoles. It brings along a few QoL changes, balancing, bug fixes and the long awaited Brazilian-Portuguese translation, while we keep on working on the DLC coming next year.

Olá Guardiões!

We want to thank our fans from Brazil for their patience, dedication and help in making the translation to Brazilian-Portuguese possible! This is a fan translation done by our discord community members 'Uarux', 'Leo_fds' and 'kdz'. While the translation was done voluntarily, we decided to compensate the effort.

Multiple Egg Donating



To make your life as a Keeper a little easier, we added the possibility to donate multiple eggs at once to the Monster Army. It is an additional option in the Monster Army menu and should make the process of donating eggs way faster for you.

Improved L/R switching Monster behavior in menus



This feature makes managing your inactive Monsters easier! When selecting an inactive Monster first, the game will cycle through inactive and active Monsters. If selecting an active Monster first, the game will only cycle through active Monsters like you know it from before.

You can also switch Monsters in the feed menu and monster consumables menu now using L/R buttons on gamepad or a/d on keyboard.

New Skills Added: Counter Attack + Sidekick Support



Minitaur got some love in this update with the new skill Counter Attack, enabling a powerful revenge!

Sidekick Support is a new Aura making full sidekick teams more viable or allowing Monsters that don't attack that often to benefit from Sidekick buffs. Dodo, Changeling and Dracozul gained this new skill. Check the balancing changes below for more details.

Bug Fixes

Fixed multiple bugs related to saving/loading teams (sometimes, when saving a monsters on multiple teams and switching between those, the skill tree didn't update properly)

Fixed Issue that Tanuki could not be donated in NG+

Fixed 'Shield Crush' to properly apply the Aura effect (was only working on the monster itself)

Balancing Changes

Monster skill tree changes:

'Changeling' has Debuff Resistance now, gains 'Sidekick Support' and loses one 'Combo Buffing'

'Draconoir' both shifts have -1 base attack and magic now

'Dracozul' gains 'Sidekick Support', loses 'Combo Buffing'

'Goblin Hood' gains 'Multi Sidekick'

'Goblin Brute' gains 'Multi Regeneration'

'Goblin King' gains 'Multi Might' and 'Multi Sorcery'

'Dodo' gains 'Sidekick Support', light shift changed to 'Curse Breaker'

'Moccus' gains 'Warlock Healing', 'Power Healing' and 'Life Stability', loses a 'Mana Plus', 'Attack Plus' and a 'Defense Plus' node

'Minitaur' gains 'Counter Attack' and 'Bleed', loses 'Shared Might'

'Megataur' gains 'Chilling Wind', 'Flurry of Blows', 'Critical Boon', 'Exploit Party', two 'Crit Chance+" nodes, loses 'Heavy Punch', 'Earth Affinity', 'Hybrid Mastery', two 'Crit Damage+' nodes

'Magataur' ultimates changed: 'Boulder Toss' and 'Blizzard' replaced by 'Polar Winds' and 'Frost Pierce'

'Stolby' gains 'Death Blow', 'Warlock Healing', 'Buffing Heal' and 'Double Strike', loses 'Static', 'Earth Affinity' and 'Mana Plus' node. 'Transfusion' is now available at an earlier level.

'Vodinoy' gains 'Counter Attack', 'Critical Break' and 'Weakening Crush', loses 'Reflect', 'Health Plus' and 'Mana Plus'

'Spectral Eagle' light shift magic and attack reduced by 1

'Akhlut' now also has 'Fish' type

'Kanko' now also has 'Beast' type

'Koi' now also has 'Aerial' type in addition to the other types, both shifts gain +1 attack and magic

'Aazerach' loses one 'Transfusion', gains an additional 'Mana Plus'

'Vasuki' gains 'Power Healing', 'Hexing Support' and 'Combo Shielding', loses 'Life Channel'

'Mega Rock' gains 'Shared Might'

'Targoat' gains 'Double Strike', loses 'Empower'. Light shift loses -1 base Defense, dark shift gains +1 base Defense

'Mad Eye' and 'Mad Lord' light shift skill is 'Mass Mystify' now

'Magmamoth' drops 'Cocoon' now

'Tanuki' gains 'Heroism', dark shift changed to 'Heroic Assault'

'Raduga' gains 'Phoenix Affinity' and 'Magic Attack', Light shift gains +1 base Magic, dark shift gains +1 base Health and +1 base Mana

'Tanuki' gains 'Heroism', dark shift changed to 'Heroic Assault'

Skill changes:

'Critical Sorcery' and 'Magnetize' are Unique Auras now

'Punishment' is an Unique Aura now

'Magic Barrier' now additionally reduces the damage taken by 1% for every 100 Max Mana.

'Devour' is an Aura now

'Brawler' and 'Sorcerer' shield values increased to 75% (from 50%)

'Exploit Party' shield value increased to 5% (from 3%)

'Combo Shielding' now shields by 50% of the monster's Defense (instead of 30%)

'Dragon Blood' Health and Mana regeneration increased to 9% (from 7%)

'Dragon Mastery' now applies a debuff on all enemies instead of one

'Goblin Provisions', 'Goblin Recovery', 'Goblin Offenes' and 'Goblin Defense' now additionally apply a random buff to every goblin at the start of the turn

'Occult Power' now shields by 40% of the Monster's Max Health (instead of 33%)

'Hexed Touch' debuff trigger chance increased to 50% (from 40%)

'Mentor' now applies two random buffs instead of one

'Channeling Balance' damage reduction is now multiplicative with each other when having multiple Channel buffs

'Blind' miss chance reduced to 30% (from 40%)

'Lord of the Deep' Bleed value increased to 20% (from 15%)

'Electrolytes' debuff remove chance reduced to 50% (from 75%)

'Trickster Buffing' debuff chance increased to 15% (from 10%)

'Charged Hazard', 'Charged Anamoly' and 'Charged Destruction' now require to consume 12 Charge stacks to trigger debuff application (instead of 15)

Equipment and item changes: