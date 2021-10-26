Halloween Event Announcement

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Humans are smashing pumpkins on the ground. Pumpkins! And they are gathering around the cities. Seems like they are celebrating something. It's a surprise seeing them putting their guards down and show their backs to us. Zombies, we will not miss this chance.

Our first DLC of Swarm the City: Zombie Evolved will be available after today's update! And it is completely free to access!

What's inside:

The Halloween Costume

The Pop Star: A new skin for zombies and citizens.

Pumpkinhead: A new skin for zombies

1000 Eyeballs

How to access:

Get into the game, and check the battle preparation panel. You will find DLC right next to Map. That's where you can find and activate the DLCs you own.

We are currently doing Zombiemania events in our zombie community. They include a Halloween event where you will share horror stories about zombies. Join us and you will get a chance to receive steam giftcards as rewards.