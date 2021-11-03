6.0 Update



The Kingdom Pass is a new event that runs when we release a new Kingdom.

A Kingdom Pass will run for 5 weeks starting when a new Kingdom releases. Over the 5 weeks, the new Kingdom will have several events that will unlock new content for it such as a New Hero Class, a Faction and a Bounty Troop.

While the Kingdom Pass is running, players will encounter a Legendary troop from the new Kingdom as a battlecrasher in PvP and Explore. Defeating it will give a Kingdom Crown.

Kingdom Crowns are used to progress through levels of the Kingdom Pass. Each level needs 5 Kingdom Crowns.

Each level of the Kingdom Pass gives a free reward. Players can also choose to purchase the “Royal Kingdom Pass” which will give an extra reward each level.

Players will only be able to earn a maximum of 10 Kingdom Crowns per day, with the chance to encounter the Kingdom Battlecrasher decreasing after players have encountered it 5 times. This will reset daily.

Players can access the Kingdom Pass Menu from the World Map, and it will have a notification icon when there is a reward available to collect.

There are 50 primary Levels for the Kingdom Pass.

Some details for the rewards in the Kingdom Pass are below: Kingdom Troops: Several Troops from the new Kingdom will be available from the Kingdom Pass. Some are available from the Free Pass, and some are only available from the Royal Pass. Here are how the troops in the kingdom will release: 1 Common Troop - Will go directly into gold chests (& will be in Event chests during the weekly event in that kingdom) 1 Rare Trop - Will go directly into gold & glory chests (& will be in Event chests during the weekly event in that kingdom) 1 Epic Quest Giver- Will go directly into glory, gem & VIP chests (& will be in Event chests during the weekly event in that kingdom) 1 Legendary Troop - Will go directly into glory, gem & VIP chests (& will be in Event chests during the weekly event in that kingdom). This will also be available in a shop pack. 1 Ultra-Rare Troop - WIll be available in Free AND Royal Pass reward tracks. This will go into glory & gem chests after 2-3 months. 1 Epic Troop - WIll be available in Free AND Royal Pass reward tracks. This will go into glory, gem & VIP chests after 2-3 months. 1 Tarot Legendary Troop - Will be available in the Royal Pass only, and will go into the Vault after 2-3 months. 1 Legendary Troop (the Battlecrasher) - Will be available in the Royal Pass only, and will go into glory, gem & VIP chests after 2-3 months (this will also be available in shop bundle). As weekly event troops or mythics appear for the kingdom after release, they will follow the regular release patterns for those kind of troops.

Kingdom Weapons: These weapons will only be available from the Kingdom Pass and Royal Pass when the Kingdom releases. They will become available via other means after the Kingdom Pass ends when the new Kingdom is featured in a weekly event.

Kingdom Pet: Royal Pass players will be able to earn enough copies of one of the new Kingdom's Pet to ascend it to Mythic. This Pet will also be available as a scheduled Pet Rescue or via random Pet Gnome Rescue when the Kingdom releases.

Resources: Some levels will reward resources that players can use to help level the new Kingdom or improve the Troops.

Once players reach level 50 in the Kingdom Pass, if they have purchased the Royal Pass, they will also gain access to 5 extra levels that may be repeated by earning extra crowns from the battlecrasher.

Players may spend 100 Gems to skip a level and earn Kingdom Pass rewards faster, or to assist reaching the end if they have fallen short. This option is only available up to level 50. It cannot be used after 50 for players who have access to the extra Royal Pass levels.