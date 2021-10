Version 1.02 out now!

Changelog:

Monster Changes:

-made monsters more visible with lights

-decreased monster 1 grab range

-increased monster 3 grab timer

-reduced how fast monster 5 respawns increased and how quickly they burn up

Player Changes:

-player will respawn on fall instead of immediately dying

-removed player getting exhausted while running

-increased movement speed

-added controls image to pause screen

-increased lit torch range and timer

Area changes:

-streamlined starting area

-made maze easier to navigate

-overall made puzzles clearer and simpler to solve

-reduced light intensity in some areas

-fixed a few floating rocks and foliage

-reduced chances of getting stuck in a location by monster 1

-fixed a bunch of minor bugs preventing player progression