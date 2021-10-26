Halloween Event Major Update 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 7599153 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 03:06:17 UTC by Wendy

New Features

New OCTOBER Map added to game.

Enjoy the spooky Halloween atmosphere of October, it's filled with falling leaves abandoned churches, and foggy swamps, and a blood thirsty Legend waiting to tare you apart!

Added candy bowls that spawn on every map.

For a limited time only! Interacting with a candy bowl will have a 75% chance to spawn a candy and and 25% chance to spawn a AI zombie Cast Member!

Unlock Zombie Skins!

Once you reach Level 100 you unlock a Retro Zombie Skin, complete with blood soaked blue skin and glowing eyes. (Unlocks at Level 100)

Look Behind

You can now look behind you by pressing and holding the [E] on keyboard or the [RB] on controller. While holding the camera will render a reverse 3rd person camera to help you keep an eye on the legend while running away.

Lock Picking

Switchblades can now lock pick doors that use basic keys with a chance of breaking.

Balance Changes

All Maps now spawn 1 Gun instead of 2

Cast Items

Medicine Bottle

Decreased charges from 10 to 8.

Decreased Instant heal amount from 10 to 7. With 3 seconds of regen.

Beeker Stink

Reduced starting beekers from 4 to 3.

Reduced Reveal time from 90 to 30 seconds.

Added unique impact effect when hitting Legend.

Beeker Freeze

Reduced starting beekers from 4 to 3.

Decreased slow time from 10 to 8 seconds.

Added unique impact effect when hitting Legend.

Debby Hills Creepy Gummies

Decreased from 100 to 50 stamina regeneration.

Stun Gun

Removed Stamina Damage was 2 stamina damage per bullet.

Increased Slow effect per bullet from 0.1 to 0.2 seconds.

Decreased Ammo from 100 to 50.

Baseball Bat

Reduced Charged Stamina damage from 50 to 35

Increased Knockback from 1200 to 1350

Unarmed ( Push)

Reduced stamina Damage from 40 to 25

Increased Knock from 1000 to 1150

Increased Stun from 0.7 to 1.0 seconds

LEGENDS

Radu

Increased sprint jump stamina usage from 25 to 30.

Decreased the total amount of subspecies Radu can spawn.

Subspecies Spawn

Reduced from a max of 5 to 2 at once.

Holy Spear will not spawn outside of a locked room.

Psycho Phil

Crossbow

Increased slow length from 0.7 to 1.0.

Removed 1 second of 5 poison damage.

Sprint

End speed increased from 5.4 to 5.5.

Time to End speed from 12 to 8 seconds.

Edith

Hair Drain

Reduced reload time from 3 to 2 seconds.

Increased Speed Damage Length from 0.2 to 0.3.

Reduced Holy Water Spawns in Edith’s game mode from 10 to 8

Holy Water will not spawn outside of a locked room.

Punkie

Travel Mode Start Cooldown reduced from 90 seconds to 30

Reduced Running Stamina Cost from 1.6 to 0.5

Broken Scythe

Removed Max Charge Time

Decreased Charge time from 1 second to 0.9 seconds.

Werewolf

Frenzy

Removed Max Charge Time on Bite

Increased Life Steal on Claws 5 to 7 health points

Silver Blade will not spawn outside of a locked room.

Effigies

Increased Glyph claim time from 0.2 seconds to 5 seconds. (Get fucked cast!~)

Increased Effigie burn time from 0.75 seconds to 2 seconds.

BugFixes / Exploits removed

Blocked map exploit on cabin under the main bridge.

Fixed issue where some sound effects were not affected by volume slider.

Fixed exploit where you could use Killer Keith’s Rebar while in travel mode.

Fixed exploit where you could bypass throwing weapon cooldowns.

Hope you all have a Happy Halloween!

-October Games Dev team