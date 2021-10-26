Development News | Early Access Build 21.10.26.1

Early Access Build 21.10.26.1 is here! This build includes the foundations of an important AI overhaul which will, in the future, allow for much more varied enemy types as well as give enemies the potential to make more effective use of upcoming unique weapon types. A simple new enemy type has arrived which targets the player specifically, while maintaining awareness of other threats.

Changes in build 21.10.26.1:

New aggressive enemy type added that targets the player specifically. This enemy wears mail, a helmet and a cloak for easy identification.

Changed Snorri's behaviour to aggressive.

Added at least one aggressive enemy to each wave of the boss room.

Added new perk: Holy Water - Instantly heals all injuries in your party.

Enemy armour now deflects attacks in the same way as friendly armour does, instead of providing a stat bonus.

Added an additional perk selection opportunity after the first four encounters.

Fixed a bug which caused fewer perk options to show if the first perk selected was Ironside.

Special thanks to everyone who has joined since the last update! The Norway expansion is still in the works, but instead of waiting for an extended period of time to release it, we have decided to go back to small updates at least once per week while work continues on the new map. We hope you are happy with this decision, and as always we are happy to hear your feedback on the Hammerheart Discord server.