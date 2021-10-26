Please help me once again.

Good day, everyone!

Thank you for playing my humble game.

My game is using Japanese language.

But I am not native Japanese.

So, my Japanese is not perfect.

If you find wrong and strange Japanese, please tell me.

I did update a little bit my game.

But I didn't change infinity combo.

I can repair that now,

but infinity combo did very important thing of my game. ^-^

So I did let it.

And thank you for English translation

ChairSupp0rt and MarcusC helped me.

ChairSupp0rt made many many many translation!

So I will start put in English translation data in my game.

I will make notice when it will be done next time.

Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~