Please help me once again.

Good day, everyone!
Thank you for playing my humble game.
My game is using Japanese language.
But I am not native Japanese.
So, my Japanese is not perfect.
If you find wrong and strange Japanese, please tell me.
I did update a little bit my game.
But I didn't change infinity combo.
I can repair that now,
but infinity combo did very important thing of my game. ^-^
So I did let it.
And thank you for English translation
ChairSupp0rt and MarcusC helped me.
ChairSupp0rt made many many many translation!
So I will start put in English translation data in my game.
I will make notice when it will be done next time.
Thank you, everyone. I wish you good luck~
Changed files in this update