New Update Patch 1.4.7.3

Hello Wild Friends, how are you doing? We adjusted somethings and the Oxygen is back in test.
Others
Added Oxygen in test
Fixed player spawn at NorthEast, that spawned on top of trees
Removed light efect deep in lakes
Adjusted lakes without physics
Added new plants on map
Added Grumeti River area
System anti-spam second attack 1s, attack and 0.7s for the first attack
Sound effects adjustments
increased length of day, night remains the same
Adjusted spawn time for carcasses on the server
Adjusted time for player carcasses to vanish in 3 hours
Adjusted time for pieces of meat to vanish in 10 minutes
Animals
new Attack added on some animals, it will happen when you double click with them
Elephant
Fixed Elephant only giving birth to males, now both genders can be birth
Adjusted SubAdult Elephant size
Adjusted Adult Elephant armor
Adjusted female Elephant speed and stamina
added new attack
Leopard
Adjusted gestation time
added new attack
Lioness
Adjusted gestation time
Rhinoceros
Elder Rhino points fixed to 65, from 215
Distance view will now be able to see body changes
Adjusted Rhino eating sound
adjusting the rhino's attack
added new attack Baby and Juv
Wildebeest
Wildebeest can't knock-back Rhino
Changed sound of button 4 in Wildebeest
added new attack
Zebra
added new attack
Thanks!
High Brazil Studio
