New Update Patch 1.4.7.3

Hello Wild Friends

Hello Wild Friends, how are you doing? We adjusted somethings and the Oxygen is back in test.

Others

Added Oxygen in test

Fixed player spawn at NorthEast, that spawned on top of trees

Removed light efect deep in lakes

Adjusted lakes without physics

Added new plants on map

Added Grumeti River area

System anti-spam second attack 1s, attack and 0.7s for the first attack

Sound effects adjustments

increased length of day, night remains the same

Adjusted spawn time for carcasses on the server

Adjusted time for player carcasses to vanish in 3 hours

Adjusted time for pieces of meat to vanish in 10 minutes

Animals

new Attack added on some animals, it will happen when you double click with them

Elephant

Fixed Elephant only giving birth to males, now both genders can be birth

Adjusted SubAdult Elephant size

Adjusted Adult Elephant armor

Adjusted female Elephant speed and stamina

added new attack

Leopard

Adjusted gestation time

added new attack

Lioness

Adjusted gestation time

Rhinoceros

Elder Rhino points fixed to 65, from 215

Distance view will now be able to see body changes

Adjusted Rhino eating sound

adjusting the rhino's attack

added new attack Baby and Juv

Wildebeest

Wildebeest can't knock-back Rhino

Changed sound of button 4 in Wildebeest

added new attack

Zebra

added new attack

Thanks!

High Brazil Studio