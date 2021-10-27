Halloween: Cathedral & new Steam engine! v4.5

Time for the 2021's Halloween update!

This time I've gone with a bit of a Victorian gothic theme and added a classic British-style small steam engine alongside a gothic cathedral map!

There's a whole bunch of new cathedral architecture props and of course all of the classic Halloween props and features from previous years.

JGR 150 Steam engine

Wohoo! finally a new steam engine officially added into the game!

This one is a lovely little British-style loco built in the UK but operated in Japan in the 1870s. It's officially known as the "JGR Class 150".

Liveries for this loco will be coming in a later future update.

Thank you so much to Corporal Crunch who made the amazing original QuickMod of this loco!

Cathedral Gothic map

The second main part of this update is a new Victorian gothic themed map. Some of you might recognize this architecture from an Easter Egg, well i decided to expand these models and re-work them into usable props that you can now use in your own maps!

The tower in this map is inspired by the Dom Tower of Utrecht

There is even a full interior to the cathedral building!

You can access this map from "main menu -> new game" like all the other built-in maps:

Along with this map, all of the props used can now be found in a new drawer (Buildings -> cathedral):

Other Halloween stuff

Of course you can also access all of the classic Halloween items added in other updates!

This includes all sorts of things from new decoration props to ghost trains.

The best part though is a loot pumpkin which you can open to get special train variations (and tons of candy)

As well as these 'loot pumpkins' you can find the whole drawers of Halloween themed props in the

"Misc -> Halloween 18/19" drawers:

These props include gothic-style fences & gates, various decorations, light-up pumpkins, gravestones, colored lights, hanging lights and even a bubbling cauldron:

And of course the ghost trains!

You can get them as rare rewards from opening the loot pumpkins, and there are a bunch of different wagons and locos (Including a ghost version of the new JRG steam engine)

You can turn on the special Halloween skybox (seen on the main menu) by going into the "weather & time menu -> advanced" and turning on "Halloween mode"

You can find the main menu map on the Steam Workshop here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1901286392

Other fixes and features

You can now make use of a "steam_2_4" and "steam_4" wheel presets in QuickMods (from the new steam engine wheels)

You can also use the new whistle "steam_jgr" in QuickMods

Fixed issue with select lists (like the quickMod livery list) resetting to page 1 when an item is selected, and resetting the search term

Fixed issue where including a ' character in save names would cause problems. this character is now automatically removed for saves and mods

Remember you can find all the wheel presets and horn/whistle values listed in the official QuickMod guide here:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1789707835

I hope you enjoy the new steam train and map, and of course, Happy Halloween!