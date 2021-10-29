Ostranauts Patch 0.6.12.8 Is Live!

Hey Folks!

Ostranauts v0.6.12.8 is now available on Steam, and your clients should be updating shortly.

This patch addressed a few older AI issues and annoyances, as well as a recent door bug.

Saves from 0.6.12.7 should work, but saves that previously experienced issues may continue to experience those issues, requiring starting a new game.

Fixed a bug that caused airlock to not open when player attempted to manually open it.

Fixed a bug that caused disgruntled employees of other companies to take it out on player, often interrupting them.

Changed police ships to hover at a safe distance until player undocks, instead of bumping them occasionally.

Fixed a bug that left boarding permission on police after they return to OKLG, causing them to visit player ship.

Fixed bug that let player name drop Fixer to Fixer as a voucher.

There was a bug that could cause airlocks to ignore player input, trapping them on a ship. Usually caused by an NPC attempting to open a door as the ship undocked. And this should now be fixed.

NPCs also had a long-standing bug of taking out their frustrations specifically on the player, even when not on the player's crew. They should no longer regard the player as the "boss" in such cases.

Police flight AI should now loiter at a safer distance when waiting for the player to undock, resulting in fewer cases of being pushed out of the area.

Police AI also had their permissions updated to stop allowing them to casually board the player's ship when at K-Leg.

And finally, the Fixer no longer accepts themselves as a reference.

As always, there's plenty more for us to fix, change, and add! And we'll be continuing in roughly that order. In the meantime, let us know if this patch helps you out, as well as if it reveals new problems!

Best,

Daniel Fedor

Founder, Blue Bottle Games, LLC