2021.10.26.9 - Hotfix for LNL protocol regressions

Got another patch for two bugs that came up with the new LNL in the wild. Should fix people not being able to connect in some cases (this is actually regression due to our custom fork of LNL having a fix for this, but the official one not having one) and crashes in some cases due to unrealible packets being too big.
Compatible with previous, but update is recommended to avoid issues!
Bugfixes:
- Fixed wrong version of LiteNetLib.dll file in the headless build preventing the headless from booting (reported by @Raith | Programmer and @Shadow Panther [RU/EN, UTC+3])
- Fixed headless not being able to start without login credentials
- Fixed regression causing users to randomly disconnect due to receiving WSAENETRESET network error (generally this is harmless) (reported by @ohzee through QC channel, @AshtonSparx and @Ba'Gamnan91, GH #3252)
- Fixed crash when unreliable messages exceed the maximum packet size (reported by @TheBasementNerd (she/her), HammyHams and @Shifty | Quality Control Lead, GH #3251)
-- E.g. with freshly joined users in combination with audio streaming in the world)
-- Note that the bugfix for this is currently not ideal and can potentially cause some drops and unecessary extra network usage, but the occurence should be generally low to cause problems in practice. Let us know if you notice new issues with audio streams (e.g. them lagging behind a lot or dropping severely)
Changed depots in headless-client branch