New Patch with some Minor Changes

Added

-Quit Button will now ask if you want to quit

-Quick Start Checkpoint has been added so players can skip the tutorial

-Hot Spring has new Visual effects

Fixes

-UI Adjustment to the Class Selector Screen

-3 Locations where you can escape have been blocked up

-Puzzle 2 Escaping before door shuts has now been Fixed

-Ina'x Language for the Letter "D" has been fixed in Puzzle 3

-Spinning Pylons in Puzzle 3 should now move Faster

Adjustments

-The Camp how has a more Linear Path to take making it easier to follow the Objective

Hopefully that clears up a few things, another patch will be on its way with some extra fixes later!

-R