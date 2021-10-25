New Patch with some Minor Changes
Added
-Quit Button will now ask if you want to quit
-Quick Start Checkpoint has been added so players can skip the tutorial
-Hot Spring has new Visual effects
Fixes
-UI Adjustment to the Class Selector Screen
-3 Locations where you can escape have been blocked up
-Puzzle 2 Escaping before door shuts has now been Fixed
-Ina'x Language for the Letter "D" has been fixed in Puzzle 3
-Spinning Pylons in Puzzle 3 should now move Faster
Adjustments
-The Camp how has a more Linear Path to take making it easier to follow the Objective
Hopefully that clears up a few things, another patch will be on its way with some extra fixes later!
-R
