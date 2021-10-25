Update to 1.0.3

Gameplay changes:

Changed how the Pant boss fight works.

Photosynthesis now heals day instead of adding damage = to day.

Plant boss' devour now swallows the player if it does damage. When swallowed Plant always uses the high damage "Chew" and there's a damage in a turn threshold to break out.

Balance changes:

Expanded Range cost increased from 4 to 5.

Police Scanner and Auto-Distress Call now only give 1 attack and shield respectively.

Lowered Wraith boss damage.

UI improvements:

When you view deck contents it's now sorted by card number.

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug where Down the Hatch increased the potions drunk this turn counter by twice as much.

Fixed some Mad Scientist skits not being triggered.

Fixed a bug where winning as Wraith didn't unlock his EX card pack.

Fixed the Parasite boss going into second stage transformation on any damage taken rather than at a health percentage.

Fixed a bug where the card upgrade screen could show Tech multiple times at once.

Fixed the deck view cards going off the screen.

Fixed the in-game deck viewer and end round deck viewer screens not scrolling properly.