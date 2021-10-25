0.10.0.3 Beta Patch Notes

Hello friends!

Thanks for waiting a couple weeks for this patch. I received so many bug reports and notes of feedback that I needed to take a bit longer to get this patch completed.

The main points of focus for the patch were entity state issues (starving, drowning, dying of thirst, freezing, etc.) and the room editing window. The state issues should mostly be fixed up, but I'm sure there will still be the odd occurrence of someone getting stuck, or bugging out. It's tough for me to find every little edge case during my own tests. It will get better and better as I address each bug report, so thanks for the patience with that stuff.

And, as for the room edit window, I've optimized it a bunch to not be so laggy. Plus, I've improved the feedback to communicate what players need to get a room working. i.e., if they don't have someone with the right skill in the room, don't have the right props, don't have an owner group assigned to a function, etc. I have a lot more to do on the screen to clean it up, though. I'm not 100% satisfied with how legible things are, and I'll be making tweeks as I go. Plus, I wasn't able to finish the icons for the owner groups and the functions. So, don't mind the placeholder ones I have in there. Will have those done for the next patch. Really, there's a lot I just couldn't get to (such as adding priority to the auto-jobs), but I will keep working away at it.

Those two things were a big chunk of work, but I did manage to get a ton of fixes in for various things, as well as a bunch of tuning in. Here are the notes:

-Cleaned up the room edit window. It has more feedback for issues, plus I added the ability to specify items for auto-jobs. i.e., if roasted carrots < 1, queue up 1 cook roasted carrot job. You can still queue by the number of jobs in the room, which is handy for ensuring there is always x jobs going.

-Fixed a bug where tooltips were not aligning to the mouse when first shown, but would do so a frame later.

-Fixed a bug where owners weren't being removed from owner groups if the owner group was deleted. This would keep entities from joining other owner groups because they think they're still an owner of the room that was deleted.

-Fixed a bug where the entity selection list wouldn't scroll properly.

-Fixed a bug where search input would activate when renaming something.

-Added a visual component to windows that can be dragged. The window position has a reset button beside the close window button.

-The Fiber Sleeping Mat is now unlocked at The Basics rather than Wood-Work in the research tree.

-The Smithy room function now unlocks with Stone-Work in the research tree.

-Added item category to item tooltip.

-Fixed several incorrect icons for various items.

-An error popup will now appear when the game encounters an error while saving, rather than send the player to the front end menu.

-The pregnant status will now show <1hr until born instead of 0hrs until born.

-Clicking an entity's equipment slot from the entity overlay window will now show them as selected when the uniforms window is opened.

-The room edit window will now remember what room you last had selected, so when it re-opens, that room is still selected.

-The room edit window is no longer tied to the room you have selected when the room toolbar is open. This lets you edit room designations for one room, while editing the settings for another simultaneously.

-Fixed a bug where entities would pick up and drop off items on the same spot indefinitely. This was caused by entities wanting to remove prohibited items from a room, while also trying to manage their own inventory to keep it empty.

-Added the associated room function to the job tooltip. This will be visible if a room creates a job. i.e., Storage creating carry jobs would show [Storage] at the bottom of the tooltip.

-Several item lists have been shortened to show items with a count rather than showing every individual item. i.e., showing, '2 Ren,' instead of, 'Ren, Ren.'

-Block tooltips now show if block is an obstacle.

-Fixed a bug where all fish migrated to the bottom of a lake or body of water.

-Fixed a bug where fish would teleport across the map after the game loaded. Yep.

-Fixed a bug where freezing water would play SFX constantly.

-Fixed several issues with settlers not going to get food and water when hungry and thirsty.

-Added numpad enter hotkey for confirming popups.

-Fixed a bug where children were spawning with professions.

-Fixed a bug where settlers without a profession were gaining XP.

-Fixed a bug where heat sources weren't setting their block temperature after being built.

-Gaining the warmed status will now also increase some of the entity's body temperature.

-Fixed a bug where entities weren't sleeping in beds.

-Optimized the entity state machine to improve some performance issues.

-Fixed a bug where entities were holding onto items that they didn't need.

-Fixed a bug where job dependencies were being cleared on game load.

-Fixed a bug where timescale wasn't processing entity state at the correct speed.

-Fixed a pathfinding bug where entities could get stuck in a loop.

-Fixed a bug where the priority buttons weren't showing their active state when a job menu first opened.

-Fixed a bug that caused the entity info window to become stuck open.

-Tuned Ancients to have more starting HP.

-Fixed a bug where a job would not properly clear up because, under the hood, it hit an error while trying to spawn drop off items.

-Fixed a bug where select next and previous (, and . hotkeys) weren't ignoring dead entities.

-Fixed a bug where killed entities weren't being removed from various lists. This would cause bugs like jobs looking like they could be started, even though no living entity with the skill was enabled. This would also show entities in UI lists where they shouldn't be.

-Entities will now immediately eat/drink an item produced by their active job if they are hungry or thirsty.

-Fixed a bug where entities with the no profession were not able to join rooms.

-Entities without a profession will now have the 'unassigned' profession, and players can now specify this in the profession requirements lists for rooms.

-Fixed a bug where if a parent dies, and the living parent finds a new companion, the child wouldn't join the room with them. Teen angst is not welcome here.

-Fixed a bug where entity attributes weren't being displayed correctly in the settler migration party window.

-Fixed a bug where the starting loadout of settlers could have an unbalanced gender ratio causing new settlements to have all of one gender and subsequently not be able to grow the population.

-Fixed some incorrect icons for things like void crystal nodes, wood trunk, wood desiccated trunk.

-Fixed a bug where FX for job related attacks were not being played.

-Fixed a bug where Void Imps, Void Woken, and other unintentional races were writing Tomes.

-Tomes are now written based on the skill used, rather than the profession when an entity levels up. This looks at the last used skills within a set timeframe and picks from that randomly.

-The Transmutation Chamber and Chaos Construct no longer require seats and stools. This is to avoid Ancients being unable to build their rooms without researching at least Wood Work.

-Arcane Dust and Void Crystal blueprints are now unlocked by Thaumaturgy I instead of Thaumaturgy II.

-Fixed a bug where entities would not play the work animation if they were sitting. This would cause them to get stuck in their working state.

-Fixed a bug where kalite blocks weren't being generated for several biomes.

That covers it! I'd like to put out another patch for the end of the week, but we'll see what comes up between now and then. There are quite a few things that are annoying me in the UI and various overlays that I'd like to address. I think we can all agree the overlays need some work. After that, I'm going to focus on re-enabling events and animal migrations. Then, I'll be very close to having the beta ready for the production branch. And THEN it's onto adding the Ardyn race!! Woohoo.

Alright, take care everyone.

W