Release Patch October 25

Hey everyone,
Just fixing some bugs / issues.
- Fixed a bug where mooj were not transitioning out of sleep state properly when falling asleep while placed in a holder
- Increased the range at which mooj will begin eating food
- Fixed an issue where the pause menu could not be properly navigated through with a controller
- Fixed a bug where mooj could evolve past phase 4
- Fixed a bug where the mooj view panel would be tilted in the wrong direction when starting a new save
So what lies ahead for Garden of Mooj? For the time being I will be focusing on fixing bugs and polishing the content that's in the game. While there is more stuff I'd like to add, new content will not be a priority for the future.
If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions you can post them here or email at kcfosf@gmail.com.
You can find your save data and debug logs at: C/Users/YourName/AppData/LocalLow/Kcfos/GardenOfMooj
(To see appData you need to toggle "Hidden Items" under the view panel of windows file browser)
Best,
Kcfos
Changed files in this update