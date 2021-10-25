 Skip to content

Garden of Mooj update for 25 October 2021

Release Patch October 25

Release Patch October 25

Hey everyone,

Just fixing some bugs / issues.

  • Fixed a bug where mooj were not transitioning out of sleep state properly when falling asleep while placed in a holder
  • Increased the range at which mooj will begin eating food
  • Fixed an issue where the pause menu could not be properly navigated through with a controller
  • Fixed a bug where mooj could evolve past phase 4
  • Fixed a bug where the mooj view panel would be tilted in the wrong direction when starting a new save

So what lies ahead for Garden of Mooj? For the time being I will be focusing on fixing bugs and polishing the content that's in the game. While there is more stuff I'd like to add, new content will not be a priority for the future.

If you encounter any bugs or have suggestions you can post them here or email at kcfosf@gmail.com.

You can find your save data and debug logs at: C/Users/YourName/AppData/LocalLow/Kcfos/GardenOfMooj

(To see appData you need to toggle "Hidden Items" under the view panel of windows file browser)

Best,

Kcfos

