Halloween event & Beta 1.11.1 Changelog!

Hey there everyone!

I hope you all have been getting into the spooky season, cause I know that I have!

As such, I have made a small halloween event to have some fun! I also added a new

outfit and hat. Sometime this week I may push another update that adds more items.

These items can be unlocked with the new shop!



The items in the shop can be purchased with coins you unlock by playing the multiplayer!

It was something I have been wanting to do for a while and now I can add more items such

as seasonal or limited time accessories.

Speaking of limited time events, there is now a limited time map that was added to the game,

say hello to mansion!



Its an old abandoned home inhabited by a freightning ghost. You will be able to battle them

with the brand new gamemode "Ghost Chase"! This is also a limited time event where the ghost

of the mansion takes over one of the players and it is up to you to stop them! But be careful,

they have abilities that can knock you down! Simply collect the ghostly pumpkins scattered around

the level to unlock the Ghost Capsule 5000. If you do fail to stop them, you will become a soul

trapped in the mansion for all of eternity! HA HA HA!



There has also been some slight UI tweaks and polish in order to make the game look better.



With that, here is the rest of the changelog:

Fixed main menu displaying beta 1.12 instead of 1.11

Added a "show FPS" slider in the accessibility tab

Made the apply button visible at all times

Fixed scored cards not using the default image

Fixed the default map in host server

Fixed a slight bug with the frame rate slider in the options menu

Added a new limited time map called "Mansion"

Added a new limited time gamemode called "Ghost Chase"

Reintroducted the gamemode known as "Zombie Mode"

Reimplemented Status Effects

Added time exclusive map and gamemode support

Fixed a bug where when a player leaves a team based match and joins back, their accessories don't load

Finalized the design of the options menu

Fixed a possible crash when closing the game while in a multiplayer match

Began finalizing the design of the multiplayer menu

Added indicators to the inventory to know if/when the menu is finished loading up

Added the item shop

Added a crosshair to the screen

Added the ability to earn coins by playing the game

Fixed a bug where rounds don't end unless the time ends

I hope everyone enjoys the first real event of this game. The last time there was any kind

of event was all the way back in 2018 with the much simpler halloween even that contained

some pumpkins scattered around the maps and the introduction of zombie mode (which has

been secretly added in this update, but is still heavily work in progress). I just want

to thank everyone who has stuck by this game over the years and if I knew what the game

should've been a few years ago, it probably would've came out quicker. Honestly though,

at the end of the day, I am glad I learned so much along the way, got to get a lot of feedback,

and got to meet some great people who helped shaped this game into what it is today! With

every single update, it brings the game closer to release! There is only a few more minor

updates left before the big Beta 1.12 update which will include the singleplayer campaign.

I can't wait for that day! Take care and hope everyone has a lovely halloween and if you don't

celebrate halloween, I hope you have a wonderful week!

~Joseph L.