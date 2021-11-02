GIANTS UPRISING EARLY ACCESS IS OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 7597058 · Last edited 2 November 2021 – 14:06:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Giants,

The time has come! Rogbar has broken free! The Uprising has begun.

Show them your strength, let your inner rage guide you, destroy their lives as they destroyed yours.

There is nothing that can stop you now...

See the Destruction in the New Gameplay Trailer

YouTube

Remember, to join other Giants in the Uprising: https://discord.gg/trAKHz7grq

We wish you a lot of fun!

VARSAV Game Studios

PS The demo is leaving us on Thursday, again. It's a good opportunity to play the last time and say goodbye.