6.2 Reduced Numbers 2.0

10/25/2021

v6.2 Reduced Numbers 2.0

New Features:

Greatly reduced digits in game. (see below)

7 new late game enemies added. (as well as one final tier)

8 new books added throughout game.

Most healing potions now exclusively heal over time. (instant

healing is now only performed by magic, tonics, and elixirs)

Balancing:

Doubled player's starting stats. (starting mana was quintupled)

Doubled player growth rates.

Doubled all static stats to weapons and armor.

Doubled all static stats to some accessories.

Doubled static health bonuses for all equipment.

Doubled static mana bonuses to robes.

Reduced stat percentages on most accessories by 25-50%.

Increased realism shard cost to blacksmith rings by 25%.

Reduced player stats by 80%.

Reduced monster stats by 70%.

Increased monster mana by 33-120%.

Doubled stat weight to evasion and recovery formulas.

Tonics no longer heal mana or stamina.

Reduced elixirs from 75% to 35%.

Reduced king elixirs from 100% to 50%.

Reduced static damage of bombs by 75%.

Reduced damage of mana based skills by 40-50%.

Doubled strength of Mana Drain.

Doubled magic aspect of Soul Drain.

Renamed Mass Soul Harvest to Mana Vortex.

All players now have 25% resistance to MP damage.