Halloween Update!

After months of work and two straight days of crunching until four in the morning, it's finally here! The update straight from the cutting room floor, putting two once cut ghosts back into

the game and adding in a whole new area to explore!

There's also plenty of new dialogue with some ghosts you already know, and extra secrets to find.

This Update took so long I ended up losing track of alot of the specifics, so I don't have any Nice, Clean, Official patch notes for you all. Just a pretty unprofessional looking little list.

-Donna and Anna were given more dialogue, and some of their old dialogue got minor rewrites

-There's some new cutscene art for certain deaths

-The mansion has had some minor graphical and architectural changes to make it more easy to navigate.

-Joanna's puzzle got an update with some more clues to help with your detective work

-There are two new hidden, optional ghosts to find and help pass on.

and plenty of other little things.

Originally this was going to be planned for the game's Anniversary, but the timing just didn't work out. But I made it in time for halloween, so all wasn't lost.

Hope you all enjoy~