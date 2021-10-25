Everlife 1.1.6

Hello Everyone!

I just released another patch, 1.1.6 for Everlife.

I've actually changed a lot of little things in this update, mostly to get ready for the inclusion of Chapter 2 and multiple different abilities, while also keeping the quality a bit consistent between chapters.

Anyways, here's the changes I've made.

-The font spelling "Stunner" is a little smaller. This was done to prepare for the inclusion of multiple abilities, and if the current font was kept, some of the abilities' names would go off the interface, so it had to be done.

-The Stunner recharges a little faster now. The timer hasn't changed, but now it will start recharging before the animation ends.

-Added the name of the rank you earn in the results screen. For example, if you earn a champion rank, it will now say "Champion" next to the symbol.

-The windows in the mansion are reflective now

-The dialogue for the introduction is different now, it still gives the same idea, but it's worded a little differently

-Made some minor changes to mansion

-Slightly changed the cliffhanger cutscene

-Side note: changed the description on the store page. Now it should hopefully be more clear the game isn't finished yet. I'm releasing in chapters for multiple reasons, but misleading you isn't one of them.

Now with that out of the way, I do have a couple of concerns on what the chapter 2 work has had on some of the chapter 1 stuff, and I would like to remain transparent so you won't get caught off guard.

-The recharge bar seems a little choppier now

-The camera has had a couple issues in the after murky cutscene.

-The performance might be mildly worse (though I still get a consistent 120 on my end on "Epic" during gameplay, so this isn't confirmed)

I will continue to monitor and attempt to fix these 3 things, but if you discover an issue is much more severe than I might make it out to be here, contact me either in the comments or at masemaster2k@gmail.com

Thanks for reading, I hope you enjoy the update!