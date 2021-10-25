 Skip to content

Propulsion update for 25 October 2021

Content Update #2: Halloween

The Halloween Season is here!

Escape hell in this ghoulish new limited time level, available from the 25th of October to the 2nd of November every year.

I've always wanted to add some extra little things to the menus, and also to give them a little bit of a re-organise, so you might notice some things have changed a little bit.

Optimisations

I'm always working on ways to improve performance and reduce the size of the game, and I have done exactly that in this update (it turns out that storing all of your promotional assets in your game files isn't the smartest idea).

