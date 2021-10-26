Update 0.8.7 - progression system - perks

Share · View all patches · Build 7596576 · Last edited 26 October 2021 – 20:13:31 UTC by Wendy

Hello everybody,

Today we released version 0.8.7, it includes the new progression system including perks:

Features:

General - Added perks for FPS and RTS

Please note, this is a first test and the values and perks will change in the future.

FPS Perks:

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]FPS start with 2 additional med packs[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]FPS starts with an armor[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]FPS can slightly run faster[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]FPS can gather ressources slightly faster[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

RTS Perks:

[table noborder=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]Units can run slightly faster[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]Units have a bit more health[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]Spells cost less soulds to cast[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td][td]RTS can build units slightly faster[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

You earn skillpoints for each usefull action you do in-game. These skillpoints are saved in Steam and will unlock Perks.

General - More FPS/RTS actions earn skillpoints

FPS - Extend FPS tutorial

RTS - Add RTS Tutorial

We have also adjusted the roadmap as follows:

If you want to contribute to Dark Prospect or want to find other players,

join our Discord server.

Thank you to everyone who has supported us on this adventure so far.

Cashcowgames