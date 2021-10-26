🎃Big Spooky Halloween Update

Hi everyone! Happy early Halloween!

I'm updating Starstruck: Prologue today with a bunch of new stuff:

1. A Spooky New Song

A new Free Play song by bleep titled "Open 24 Hours" about a dead mall, with art by June Flower.

There are 5 bonus songs in total now! This is a pretty generous free prologue game, don't you think?

2. Rhythm Control Remapping Support

Rhythm control remapping is finally here! You can now use whatever buttons or keys you want during the songs.

Use a different control scheme on your keyboard or gamepad, or even setup a Wii or PS2 guitar controller!

I've tested it with all kinds of controllers, as you can see in the photo below. If you need help setting something up, check out the newly expanded FAQ or ask your question in the forums or Discord.

3. Performance Improvements

I've made a ton of optimizations, so if the game didn't run well for you before, maybe it will now!

Before, I had to run it on my laptop at 720p, but now it runs at 60 fps at 1080p on the highest settings:

4. Visual Improvements

Lots of assets and scenes have been improved! Here's one example:

New version:

Old version:

5. Lots of other small improvements

A lot of other small changes too. Here's everything else from the changelog:

Improved the visuals for notes during rhythm gameplay

Added option to change the size of the lyrics subtitles

Improved character movement so it appears less jittery

Increased the hand's movement speed while holding tools

Corrected the icon used for DualShock controllers during rhythm gameplay to display "R1" instead of "RT"

Added the hit window configuration option to the rhythm options menu

Added a "no symbol" on scenario icons in Neighborhood.exe that aren't available in the demo

Fixed a bug that could prevent loading of save files created by previous versions of the game

Minor bugfixes and improvements

Thanks for following my game. I'm working on the full game every day and making continuous progress, so I'm looking forward to the day when we can enjoy the full version of the game together!

Wishlist the full game

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1054950/Starstruck_A_Music_Adventure_Game/