Mr. Prepper update for 25 October 2021

Halloween Event!

Hello fellow preppers!

It is spooky times! We are glad to inform that we implemented some spooky content to the game. Please enjoy the mini-game and new cosmetics you can decorate your bunker. Also during the time of the event all players will be able to get a special achievement! If you miss it now, there will be always a chance next year :)

Also we are glad to inform that we are working on the new DLCs. We will be posting news about it soon.

Truly yours

Rejected Games

