Halloween Event!

Hello fellow preppers!

It is spooky times! We are glad to inform that we implemented some spooky content to the game. Please enjoy the mini-game and new cosmetics you can decorate your bunker. Also during the time of the event all players will be able to get a special achievement! If you miss it now, there will be always a chance next year :)

Also we are glad to inform that we are working on the new DLCs. We will be posting news about it soon.

Truly yours

Rejected Games