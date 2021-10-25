Halloween Event!

Hello fellow preppers!
It is spooky times! We are glad to inform that we implemented some spooky content to the game. Please enjoy the mini-game and new cosmetics you can decorate your bunker. Also during the time of the event all players will be able to get a special achievement! If you miss it now, there will be always a chance next year :)
Also we are glad to inform that we are working on the new DLCs. We will be posting news about it soon.
Truly yours
Rejected Games
