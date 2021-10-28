The End of the Nine Worlds Begins Now!

Welcome to Final Stand: Ragnarök!

We hope you brought plenty of popcorn and other crunchy snacks, because what you are going to see during Early Access deserves tasty treats! Just imagine a game where any rational number of players can join in a PvE battle against thousands of enemies - and staring back at you is Final Stand: Ragnarök. As we move through Early Access, we’ll be not only building out the core game (which you see now), but also adding additional modes/maps, different size matches for you to play in (we’re starting at 10 players per match until we get enough customers to increase the player count) along with, of course, our version of the ever-popular Season/Battle Pass. We are an independent studio that was not backed by any publisher or outside investor, and this is a truly Early Access game. So please keep that in mind, when you wonder why we don’t have this thing or that thing yet. By the way, as players, you will always see our next planned update posted on our subforum here on Steam once a new version is released - so you will know what’s coming next for us. We hope that you like what you see!

And with that, the hardworking team at CSE are thrilled to present the beginning of the end of the Nine Worlds. Welcome to our game, and our world. We thank you for giving us the chance to earn your support!

P.S. If you’ve played games with Horde modes, ours is just a wee bit different. Also, don’t ever expect to see pay-to-win DLC, paid random lootboxes, or anything like that in FS:R. We kinda hate that stuff.