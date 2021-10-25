The Dune Conquests Update

After more than three years of development and thousands of commits made by dozens of contributors, the Battle for Wesnoth development team is proud to announce the availability of version 1.16.0 on Windows, macOS, and Linux! This release contains improvements to many different parts of the game, from new units and art, a completely overhauled and rebalanced Dunefolk faction, reworked campaigns, new multiplayer content, additional functionality for add-on authors, and much more.

A full list of changes and new features added since version 1.14 can be found in the release notes for this series.

Contributors

Wesnoth 1.16.0 was made possible by the contributions of many, many people all over the world. In no particular order, we would like to thank:

