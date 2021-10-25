Contract Loot, Command & Group System

Very exciting updates to the Contracts mode this time around! Most notably, briefcases can now be found scattered around the maps that will reward you with some money when you open them. However, you will only be able to keep the money you find in contracts if you manage to complete the mission successfully and exfiltrate.

Furthermore, AI in the contracts are now controlled by an overhead commander that will organize them into groups that will patrol the map and defend key locations. There’s plans to add even more features into the commander and group system in time.

One thing to keep in mind is both the new AI commander/group system and the randomized rewards will only activate if you have a decent amount of enemies spawned on the map. The loot system will not activate unless you are fighting at least 6 enemies, and the commander system will only take effect if there’s enough AI spawned to form at least one group to cover each patrol route and key defensive point, which on most maps is ~14 enemies spawned at a minimum.

Full Changelog

Added

Randomized loot system added to contracts.

Volume sliders for environment (doors and other objects you can interact with) and UI.

Setting added in Contracts (can be toggled via Game Settings) to show remaining enemies when less than 4 enemies are still alive and at least 2 minutes have passed in the contract.

AI in contracts will now form groups and patrol and defend key points in the map.

Changed

Cooldown time for AI door interaction increased from 0.5 seconds to 1 second.

Audible range of enemy footsteps decreased.

Audible range of vehicles decreased.

Environment Settings renamed to Game Settings.

Doors now fully use 3D sound and can not be heard across the map.

Faster AI reaction time.

AI optimized for better performance.

Campaign levels were optimized to improve performance.

Fixed