Happy Halloween! Wooooo~ Have a spectacular spooooky October!

For the duration of Steam's Halloween event, there is new content to check out in Dear Agony Aunt!

The game has new visuals to suit the spooky season. The Halloween theme will be on by default and I hope you'll want to enjoy it while it lasts. However, if you would prefer the classic visuals, you can switch off the Halloween theme in the settings.

There is also a new spam email waiting to be read!

Have fun with the new content!

Faye <3x