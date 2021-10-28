 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Dear Agony Aunt update for 28 October 2021

Halloween Event

Share · View all patches · Build 7595669 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween! Wooooo~ Have a spectacular spooooky October!

For the duration of Steam's Halloween event, there is new content to check out in Dear Agony Aunt!

The game has new visuals to suit the spooky season. The Halloween theme will be on by default and I hope you'll want to enjoy it while it lasts. However, if you would prefer the classic visuals, you can switch off the Halloween theme in the settings.

There is also a new spam email waiting to be read!

Have fun with the new content!

Faye <3x

Changed files in this update

Dear Agony Aunt Content Depot 1750641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.