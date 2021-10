Share · View all patches · Build 7595616 · Last edited 25 October 2021 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Harvest time is upon us again! While last year was spooky, this year belongs to a beauty.

The Harvest Queen embodies the grace of autumn. But don't underestimate the punch that fruits & flowers pack. She's a formidable opponent.

Should you defeat her, you can win her card and one of her gardener companions.

P.S.: Don't worry, Boobellie will return next year! (as soon as we can afford to cut up another bedsheet...)