Simplified Chinese & Bug Fixes (v.1.6.2)

Hey all,

The highly requested Astronarch translation is now rolling out. Simplified Chinese is just the first of many languages coming to the game before the end of the year.

Please don't hesitate to let me know if you think something isn't displaying correctly in-game; a lot had to change behind the scenes since translations weren't originally planned.

~ Dale

New Features

Simplified Chinese option added to settings. (will be set automatically depending on your Steam client)

Bug Fixes

Fixed the "Title Fight" event from missing a reward when the game is reloaded at the result window.

Fixed Ancient Codex not activating when knocked out from above 50% HP when you have a Crown of the Banshee. Status effects will also now apply to enemies at 0 HP which are affected by Undying Ward.

Fixed a gap being created in your bags under some circumstances.

Fixed a rare visual bug in the tavern when Steam achievements don't load in correctly.

Fixed the clickable/hoverable area of many heroes and enemies, which were too large.

