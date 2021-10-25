Take a trip down the memory land with “On the Road 96” DLC documentary!

Directed by Danny Fonseca and Florian Gallant, in this 52' documentary you will learn about the challenges the talented minds of the team faced at each stage of the production, and how they found the solutions that made the game grow and evolve to what the World can enjoy today.

About the directors: Florian Gallant is a young French journalist & documentary filmmaker that works full-time as local press reporter. In his spare time, he loves to attend meet and greet events, and bring his camera with him. That's how he met Yoan Fanise - DigixArt founder - during a game jam, and he began to closely follow the creation of Road 96 for nearly a year. “More than videogames, what I love is to follow the creative process of inspiring people. No matter the media,” he explains. Adding: “I feel incredibly lucky to have had the chance to follow Road 96's development process. There was so much creativity and talent taking part in the game.”

P.S. English audio arriving next month ;)

October 27th - 5PM CEST - Ravenscourt YT