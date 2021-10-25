Update (October 25th)

Hello, dreamers!
Today’s major update adds two brand-new classes and one quest type alongside plenty of improvements and balance adjustments!
An athlete that has grown bored of her mundane everyday, Sylfie can amass energy to shock foes and deal massive damage, getting the thrill she seeks! She will be a powerful new party member!
Your lovable newscaster, ShirA.I., offers her steady support to celebrate over 10000 players! Her mission to deliver news to all of humanity won’t be endangered by the Sudden Coma Phenomenon!
The new quest type, the digital training grounds, were created by Eucreta to allow for a safe way of training. Safe as it may be, the trainings are tough as nails! Passing a training will grant you a grand one-time reward and allow you to proceed to the next, the difficulty ever rising!
If you are enjoying your time with the game, please consider leaving a review! Every review helps bring in more players and allows me to add more and more content to the game!
Feel free to join our Discord for exclusive giveaways, updates or to discuss among yourselves and with the developer!
https://discord.gg/DQuU4haBDH
Changes and bug fixes can be found below:
Store
Let’s celebrate Halloween with a Discount!
-20% off all pre-existing characters (October 25th – November 1st)
-15% off all fashion items (October 25th – November 1st)
New Class:
Sylfie, the Electric -15% launch discount
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1772190/Eternal_Dreamers__Sylfie_the_Electric/
Weapon Type
Gauntlet
Abilities
Circuit Snatch (White Ability) | 3AP
- Instant cast
- Single-party target ability
- Increase charge level by 1
- Steal 2AP from another party member and convert them into an energy stack
Energy Stack: 10 times X% chance to cause the Shocked ailment on enemies attacking this unit, where X is the amount of energy stacks owned. (max 5)
Electric Barrier (White Ability) | 2AP
- Instant cast
- Self-target ability
- Create a barrier nullifying attacks in exchange for 1 energy stack each. Cannot be deactivated
unless amount of stacks reaches 0
Voltage Strike (Orange Ability) | 4AP
- Single-target attack
- Reduce charge level by 1
- Attack a target. If the target is affected by Shock, increase damage dealt
Healing Current (Orange Ability) | 4AP
- Self-target ability
- Reduce charge level by 1
- Recover 10% of your max HP times the amount of energy stacks owned
Overvoltage (Gauge Ability) | 3GP
- Multi-target attack
- Attack all enemies and deal damage according to the amount of energy stacks Sylfie has, before resetting them. Has a respective 30% chance to cause Shocked
Live Wire (Passive Ability)
- When attacking enemies suffering from the ailment Shocked, gain 1/1/2/2/3 energy stack(s) and remove the ailment from the target
New Class:
ShirA.I., the Newscaster FREE UPDATE
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1794410/Eternal_Dreamers__ShirAI_the_Newscaster/
Unlock Conditions
- Watch ShirA.I.’s broadcast on the medical bay
Weapon Type
Tome
Abilities
Weather Forecast (White Ability) | 3AP
- Multi-target attack
- Increase charge level by 1
- Now for the weather! Inflicts either Ablaze, Frozen or Shocked on every enemy
Happy Talk (White Ability) | 4AP
- Multi-target support ability
- Increase charge level by 1
- Casually banter among your party members and have each of them but ShirA.I. recover 3AP
Breaking News (Orange Ability) | 4AP
- Multi-target attack
- Decrease charge level by 1
- This right in! Inflicts Silenced and Unhealable on every enemy. Requires Shir.A.I. to be on-air
Commercial Break (Orange Ability) | 4AP
- Multi-target attack
- Decrease charge level by 1
- We’ll be right back! Lowers DEF of all enemies and ShirA.I. goes off-air
Satellite Feed (Gauge Ability) | 4GP
- Fires a satellite laser, with a 75% chance to inflict Slowed on every enemy and ShirA.I. goes off-air. Requires Shir.A.I. to be on-air
Going Live (Passive Ability)
- Begins the battle on-air
On-air: Abilities that target enemies also deal damage.
Off-air (2 turns): Abilities that target enemies also heal the party's HP by 10%.
New Quest Type: Digital Training Grounds
- Conquer the floors of the digital training grounds to get amazing one-time rewards! Every floor will offer its own unique challenge to overcome
-The digital training grounds can be accessed from the bridge and have no unlock requirements
-Items may not be used in the digital training grounds
- 10 floors available at release
-Please provide feedback regarding the difficulty of each floor!
Tower
- Changed a set of conditions
-Before: -X% ATK Power
-After: -X% DMG Dealt
Areas
- Expanded the bridge
- Removed music player from the casino
- Improved level of detail of the entire hub area
Casino
- Greatly improved slot machine interface
-The slot machine now has the x1 bet amount selected when opened
-Pressing “Bet” when on x3 bet amount now reverts to x1 bet amount
-The last-selected bet amount remains after each spin
-The spin button remains selected after each spin
- Reduced cost of Goddess Fragment in the exchange shop
-Before: x100 Play Token
-After: x50 Play Token
Mining
- Successfully mining a node now can yield up to 2 stones
Items
- Added new gifts for Sylfie, the Electric
-AAA Battery
-Power Bank
-Small Generator
- Removed SE Enabler and compensated players with the equivalent of Infection Fragments they cost
- AP/Boost units no longer lower the rate of AP regeneration
Classes
General
- Changed the way spirit abilities are limited
-Before: may use each spirit ability once per quest per spirit
-After: may use a spirit ability once every 20 actor turns (shared cooldown)
- Spirit ability descriptions now show the [Instant] tag
- Units no longer are shown to have 20% AP regeneration; the 2 AP regenerated every turn by default are henceforth treated seperately
Forest
- Reduced SPD from 12 -> 11
Reiketsu
- Removed Demon Dance to simplify Reiketsu’s ability kit and due to Shadow Strike being preferrable in a vast majority of gameplay scenarios
Sakia
- Increased potency and cost of Power Charge
-Before: (2AP) (Instant) One ally gains ATK Up and recovers 1AP
-After: (4AP) (Instant) (Charge Gain) One ally gains ATK Up and recovers 3AP
- SE Deductor no longer has (Charge Gain)
Enemies
- Drastically increased the amount of energy gained from enemies with every passing area
- Revised common drops from boss-type enemies in the main quest area Sanctum
- Mildly increased attack of the boss-type enemy Forest King/Forest God
Status Effects
- Increased the duration of Ablaze
-Before: 1 turn
-After: 2 turns
- Increased the duration of Poisoned
-Before: 1 turn
-After: 2 turns
- Changed the effects of Encouraged
-Before: ATK increased by 20%
-After: DMG dealt inreased by 20%
- Changed the effects of Discouraged
-Before: ATK decreased by 20%
-After: DMG dealt decreased by 20%
- Changed the effects of ATK Meal
-Before: ATK increased by 5%
-After: DMG dealt increased by 5%
- Changed the effects of Enraged
-Before: ATK increased by 20%
-After: DMG dealt inreased by 20%
- Increased the potency of the Crit Meal
-Before: +5% Crit Chance
-After: +15% Crit Chance
- While under the effects of Silenced, the ability window may no longer be opened
- Zombified now takes -15% HP at the beginning of the turn
-Added animation to this effect of Zombified
- Meals have their own status effect category now
- Changed the icon of Enraged to differentiate it from Encouraged
System
- Added new option under general options tab allowing players to delete their save file permanently
- Temporarily removed keyboard config to work on bug fixes
- Improved tutorial and reduced amount of text in it
- The keyboard now can be used for name input when creating your character or changing their name
- Swapped text indicating amount of currency owned versus needed for facility upgrades and in order to play casino games
- Changed icon of boss-exclusive attack Reaping Scythe to better indicate its use is not restricted by charge levels
- Select system text displays immediately
- Improved saving efficiency
- Expanded upon the Guide
- Updated credits
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue that crashed game when recycling spirits
- Fixed issue with Frozen and Slowed afflictions expiring despite being extended with Sakia’s Polarizer
- Fixed issue of Anna dealing DMG in the decimal range when under the effects of Raging Berserker
- Fixed issue of Life Gamble causing to take DMG in the decimal range
- Fixed issue causing the bonus quest rounds to be fewer than intended when fully upgraded
- Fixed issue that caused ability books to seldomly be used without learning their respective ability
- Made adjustments to Daily Present wheel to potentially fix existing loading issues experienced occasionally
- Potentially fixed issue with save files of players that quit the game at an odd place within the character creator
- Adjusted select cutscene with Sakia that would trigger unnaturally if part of the bridge was entered from an unintended area
Changed files in this update