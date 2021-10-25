Update (October 25th)

Hello, dreamers!

Today’s major update adds two brand-new classes and one quest type alongside plenty of improvements and balance adjustments!

An athlete that has grown bored of her mundane everyday, Sylfie can amass energy to shock foes and deal massive damage, getting the thrill she seeks! She will be a powerful new party member!

Your lovable newscaster, ShirA.I., offers her steady support to celebrate over 10000 players! Her mission to deliver news to all of humanity won’t be endangered by the Sudden Coma Phenomenon!

The new quest type, the digital training grounds, were created by Eucreta to allow for a safe way of training. Safe as it may be, the trainings are tough as nails! Passing a training will grant you a grand one-time reward and allow you to proceed to the next, the difficulty ever rising!

Changes and bug fixes can be found below:

Store

New Class:

Sylfie, the Electric -15% launch discount

Weapon Type

Gauntlet

Abilities

Circuit Snatch (White Ability) | 3AP

Instant cast

Single-party target ability

Increase charge level by 1

Steal 2AP from another party member and convert them into an energy stack

Energy Stack: 10 times X% chance to cause the Shocked ailment on enemies attacking this unit, where X is the amount of energy stacks owned. (max 5)

Electric Barrier (White Ability) | 2AP

Instant cast

Self-target ability

Create a barrier nullifying attacks in exchange for 1 energy stack each. Cannot be deactivated

unless amount of stacks reaches 0

Voltage Strike (Orange Ability) | 4AP

Single-target attack

Reduce charge level by 1

Attack a target. If the target is affected by Shock, increase damage dealt

Healing Current (Orange Ability) | 4AP

Self-target ability

Reduce charge level by 1

Recover 10% of your max HP times the amount of energy stacks owned

Overvoltage (Gauge Ability) | 3GP

Multi-target attack

Attack all enemies and deal damage according to the amount of energy stacks Sylfie has, before resetting them. Has a respective 30% chance to cause Shocked

Live Wire (Passive Ability)

When attacking enemies suffering from the ailment Shocked, gain 1/1/2/2/3 energy stack(s) and remove the ailment from the target

New Class:

ShirA.I., the Newscaster FREE UPDATE

Unlock Conditions

Watch ShirA.I.’s broadcast on the medical bay

Weapon Type

Tome

Abilities

Weather Forecast (White Ability) | 3AP

Multi-target attack

Increase charge level by 1

Now for the weather! Inflicts either Ablaze, Frozen or Shocked on every enemy

Happy Talk (White Ability) | 4AP

Multi-target support ability

Increase charge level by 1

Casually banter among your party members and have each of them but ShirA.I. recover 3AP

Breaking News (Orange Ability) | 4AP

Multi-target attack

Decrease charge level by 1

This right in! Inflicts Silenced and Unhealable on every enemy. Requires Shir.A.I. to be on-air

Commercial Break (Orange Ability) | 4AP

Multi-target attack

Decrease charge level by 1

We’ll be right back! Lowers DEF of all enemies and ShirA.I. goes off-air

Satellite Feed (Gauge Ability) | 4GP

Fires a satellite laser, with a 75% chance to inflict Slowed on every enemy and ShirA.I. goes off-air. Requires Shir.A.I. to be on-air

Going Live (Passive Ability)

Begins the battle on-air

On-air: Abilities that target enemies also deal damage.

Off-air (2 turns): Abilities that target enemies also heal the party's HP by 10%.

New Quest Type: Digital Training Grounds

Conquer the floors of the digital training grounds to get amazing one-time rewards! Every floor will offer its own unique challenge to overcome

-The digital training grounds can be accessed from the bridge and have no unlock requirements

-Items may not be used in the digital training grounds

10 floors available at release

-Please provide feedback regarding the difficulty of each floor!

Tower

Changed a set of conditions

-Before: -X% ATK Power

-After: -X% DMG Dealt

Areas

Expanded the bridge

Removed music player from the casino

Improved level of detail of the entire hub area

Casino

Greatly improved slot machine interface

-The slot machine now has the x1 bet amount selected when opened

-Pressing “Bet” when on x3 bet amount now reverts to x1 bet amount

-The last-selected bet amount remains after each spin

-The spin button remains selected after each spin

Reduced cost of Goddess Fragment in the exchange shop

-Before: x100 Play Token

-After: x50 Play Token

Mining

Successfully mining a node now can yield up to 2 stones

Items

Added new gifts for Sylfie, the Electric

-AAA Battery

-Power Bank

-Small Generator

Added new gifts for Sylfie, the Electric

-AAA Battery

-Power Bank

-Small Generator

AP/Boost units no longer lower the rate of AP regeneration

Classes

General

Changed the way spirit abilities are limited

-Before: may use each spirit ability once per quest per spirit

-After: may use a spirit ability once every 20 actor turns (shared cooldown)

Spirit ability descriptions now show the [Instant] tag

Units no longer are shown to have 20% AP regeneration; the 2 AP regenerated every turn by default are henceforth treated seperately

Forest

Reduced SPD from 12 -> 11

Reiketsu

Removed Demon Dance to simplify Reiketsu’s ability kit and due to Shadow Strike being preferrable in a vast majority of gameplay scenarios

Sakia

Increased potency and cost of Power Charge

-Before: (2AP) (Instant) One ally gains ATK Up and recovers 1AP

-After: (4AP) (Instant) (Charge Gain) One ally gains ATK Up and recovers 3AP

SE Deductor no longer has (Charge Gain)

Enemies

Drastically increased the amount of energy gained from enemies with every passing area

Revised common drops from boss-type enemies in the main quest area Sanctum

Mildly increased attack of the boss-type enemy Forest King/Forest God

Status Effects

Increased the duration of Ablaze

-Before: 1 turn

-After: 2 turns

Increased the duration of Poisoned

-Before: 1 turn

-After: 2 turns

-Before: 1 turn

-After: 2 turns

-Before: 1 turn -After: 2 turns Changed the effects of Encouraged

-Before: ATK increased by 20%

-After: DMG dealt inreased by 20%

Changed the effects of Discouraged

-Before: ATK decreased by 20%

-After: DMG dealt decreased by 20%

-Before: ATK decreased by 20%

-After: DMG dealt decreased by 20%

Changed the effects of ATK Meal

-Before: ATK increased by 5%

-After: DMG dealt increased by 5%

-Before: ATK increased by 5%

-After: DMG dealt increased by 5%

Changed the effects of Enraged

-Before: ATK increased by 20%

-After: DMG dealt inreased by 20%

-Before: ATK increased by 20%

-After: DMG dealt inreased by 20%

Increased the potency of the Crit Meal

-Before: +5% Crit Chance

-After: +15% Crit Chance

-Before: +5% Crit Chance

-After: +15% Crit Chance

While under the effects of Silenced, the ability window may no longer be opened

Zombified now takes -15% HP at the beginning of the turn

-Added animation to this effect of Zombified

-Added animation to this effect of Zombified Meals have their own status effect category now

Changed the icon of Enraged to differentiate it from Encouraged

System

Added new option under general options tab allowing players to delete their save file permanently

Temporarily removed keyboard config to work on bug fixes

Improved tutorial and reduced amount of text in it

The keyboard now can be used for name input when creating your character or changing their name

Swapped text indicating amount of currency owned versus needed for facility upgrades and in order to play casino games

Changed icon of boss-exclusive attack Reaping Scythe to better indicate its use is not restricted by charge levels

Select system text displays immediately

Improved saving efficiency

Expanded upon the Guide

Updated credits

Bug Fixes