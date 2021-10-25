English
All wanted "criminals" on one-eyed officer's mission board will now move randomly.
All wanted "criminals" can now be executed by booby traps. (You still get your rewards. But, honestly, this is not a very efficient way.)
Added a new dialog option to the front desk officer about the one-eyed officer after you meet the one-eyed officer for the first time.
The one-eyed officer may now also have some "Picking Quarrels and Provoking Trouble" cases in his mission board.
Modified the first cut scene of Murin Erebus, made the background darker, added some yellow flashes to indicate the keeper's time stop ability, adjusted her expression a bit.
Added code block that can be triggered when an NPC is blown up by booby traps.
简体中文
所有独眼警官的任务板上的“罪犯”现在会随机移动。
所有独眼警官的任务板上的“罪犯”现在可以被诡雷炸死。（你依然会获得报酬。但是，实际上这种方式有点缺乏效率.）
在首次遇到独眼警官后，前台的警官那里会有一个新的对话选项。
某个独眼警官的任务板上现在也偶尔会出现寻衅滋事的案件。
对幕灵的首次出场动画做了一些调整，背景变暗，加入了一些代表她时间封印能力的黄色闪光，略微调整了一下她的面部表情。
加入可以在NPC被诡雷炸死后触发的代码段。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 25 October 2021
Public Beta Version 20211025
English
